US calls on Central African Republic to announce date for local elections

The United States on Tuesday called on the Central African Republic to announce a date for local elections and added that Washington held "deep reservations" about a July 30 constitutional referendum in the country. "The United States notes with deep reservations reports of low voter participation and concerns over secrecy of the ballot," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We call on the CAR government to announce a date for local elections in which all Central Africans can express their views at the ballot box."

