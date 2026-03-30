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Marco Bezzecchi Triumphs Again: Victory at the United States Grand Prix

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi secured his third consecutive win of the year by triumphing at the United States Grand Prix in Austin. Bezzecchi led throughout the race, finishing ahead of teammate Jorge Martin, with Pedro Acosta completing the podium. The victory puts Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 02:44 IST
Marco Bezzecchi Triumphs Again: Victory at the United States Grand Prix
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi continues his winning streak, claiming victory at the United States Grand Prix held in Austin. The win marks his third consecutive triumph this year and his fifth successively since last season. Dominating all 20 laps, Bezzecchi crossed the finish line 2.036 seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Martin.

Pedro Acosta, who had a challenging start from eighth position due to a penalty in Saturday's sprint race, completed the podium. This victory propels Bezzecchi to the top of the standings, accumulating 81 points, now four points ahead of Martin, his closest competitor.

The race saw Fabio Di Giannantonio from VR46 Racing take fourth place, while last year's Austin champion, Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team, finished in 10th position. Bezzecchi's performance strengthens his lead in the championship race, setting a high bar for competitors.

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