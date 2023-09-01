Left Menu

Simultaneous polls not to have any impact in Arunachal, says regional party

But it will have no impact in Arunachal as the northeastern state had held simultaneous polls even in 2019, Jerang added.Officials in Delhi said simultaneous elections will result in huge savings for the public exchequer and avoid replication of effort on the part of the administrative and the law and order machinery.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:00 IST
Simultaneous polls not to have any impact in Arunachal, says regional party
  • Country:
  • India

With the BJP-led NDA government constituting a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), the lone regional party in the state, on Friday said it will bear no impact as the state is facing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

PPA secretary general Kaling Jerang said the party is not worried about simultaneous polls and is gearing up to contest the 2024 parliamentary and state elections.

''Some states where assembly polls were held recently may suffer if 'one nation, one election' is made a law. But it will have no impact in Arunachal as the northeastern state had held simultaneous polls even in 2019,'' Jerang added.

Officials in Delhi said simultaneous elections will result in huge savings for the public exchequer and avoid replication of effort on the part of the administrative and the law and order machinery. It will also bring considerable savings to political parties and candidates in their election campaigns, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023