PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:43 IST
Sourav Ganguly likely to accompany Mamata on trip to Spain
Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly is likely to accompany West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her trip to Spain later this month, an official said on Friday.

Ganguly, the former BCCI president, will be a part of the state delegation that will be visiting Spain to attract investors to West Bengal, he said.

Banerjee will visit Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, and hold meetings with prospective investors.

''Ganguly may be accompanying the CM to Spain. Things are being worked on,'' the official said.

The delegation is likely to include some industrialists, and a few officials of the Industries and the MSME departments.

They will also visit Dubai while returning from Spain, the official said.

Banerjee is scheduled to leave for Spain on September 12, and return on September 23, he said.

