TDP will emerge victorious in forthcoming elections: Chandrababu Naidu

The political winds in Andhra Pradesh are shifting and the TDP will certainly emerge victorious in the forthcoming Assembly elections, party chief and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

Naidu exuded confidence that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will get defeated and ''go home'' whenever elections are held in Andhra Pradesh.

''We are going to win all the polls and we have already won the elections held for the three graduate constituencies in the Legislative Council, spread over 108 Assembly segments in the state,'' he said, addressing a party leaders meeting.

Referring to recent panchayat bypoll victories, the former chief minister drove home the message that TDP had won in places where it did not win in the past 30 years, and claimed that this was a clear indication of total transformation among people.

Further, the TDP supremo highlighted that Dalits and backward classes (BCs) are strongly behind TDP, asserting that ''no power on earth can stop TDP's victory''.

Naidu expressed happiness claiming that all TDP programmes aimed at exposing the incumbent YSRCP government were a success and termed his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's 'Yuva Galam' padayatra (political walkathon) as a grand success.

Moreover, he called on TDP supporters to explain to the public about the opposition party's proposed schemes such as free bus travel for women, 20 lakh jobs and pensions to various sections if the party comes to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)