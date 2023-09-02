Left Menu

Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Patro passes away at 75

Patro continued to win subsequent assembly elections since 1990, said BJD vice-president Devi Prasad Mishra, adding that he had immense contribution towards formation of the regional party Biju Janata Dal, following the demise of Biju Patnaik in 1997.He was speaker of the assembly from June 1, 2019 to June 4, 2022.

BJD MLA and former Odisha assembly speaker Suryanarayan Patro passed away at a private hospital here, his family members said. He was 75.

Patro is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of Patro, and described him as an able administrator and a good organiser. "He as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly had all along maintained dignity of the House and followed democratic norms. A great void is created in the state politics with the demise of Patro. "He dedicated his life in the service of the people in Ganjam district. He will always be rembered by the people of Odisha," he said in a condolence message.

A lawmaker from Digapahandi assembly segment in Ganjam district, Patro, an advocate by profession, was elected to the Odisha Assembly seven times. Patro continued to win subsequent assembly elections since 1990, said BJD vice-president Devi Prasad Mishra, adding that he had immense contribution towards formation of the regional party Biju Janata Dal, following the demise of Biju Patnaik in 1997.

He was speaker of the assembly from June 1, 2019 to June 4, 2022.

