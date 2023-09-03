BJP indulges in purchasing MLAs, it will be taught a lesson: Akhilesh Yadav ahead of Ghosi bypoll

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday appealed to the voters of the Ghosi assembly bypolls to support his party's candidate and ''teach the BJP a lesson which purchases MLAs''.

Campaigning for the Ghosi assembly bypoll is set to end on Sunday evening. Casting of votes will be held on September 5 and the result will be declared on September 8.

In a post on the Samajwadi Party's X handle addressed to the voters of Ghosi, Yadav said the bypoll to the assembly segment is in discussion now because ''the people of the country affected by inflation, corruption and atrocities, caused by the BJP, feel the people of Ghosi will defeat it''.

It will send a message to the entire nation that ''leaders switching parties will be defeated'' and the ''BJP, which indulges in purchasing MLAs, will be taught a lesson''.

The post added that people will elect a person who will stand by them in their time of joy as well as sorrow.

Canvassing for party candidate Sudhakar Singh, the Samajwadi Party chief told the voters, ''You should go in groups to cast your votes and not succumb to anyone's pressure.'' ''If anybody pressures you, then immediately make a video and inform our party workers. You must cast your vote. Remember that votes should not split.'' He asked people to rain alert till the counting of votes and asked them to return home only after the victory certificate is issued.

''The truth is that in this election, the victory will not be of the SP or its candidate Sudhakar Singh. The real victory will be for the people. So press the 'cycle' (SP's election symbol) button and make yourself victorious,'' Yadav said.

The bypoll to Ghosi assembly constituency is the first election to take place in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA and the eastern UP-centric Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party joining the BJP-led NDA. Bypolls in Ghosi have been necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who joined the BJP last month. Chauhan submitted his resignation to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on July 15.

He was the forest and environment minister in the previous BJP government before he resigned in January 2022 and joined the SP. He had also represented the Ghosi seat in the 15th Lok Sabha as a Bahujan Samaj Party member.

Chauhan was the BJP MLA from Madhuban assembly constituency in Mau district from 2017 to 2022. Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh was the SP MLA from Ghosi between 2012 to 2017.

The Congress and Left parties have extended their support to the Samajwadi Party in the assembly bypolls. The BSP has not fielded any candidate for the bypolls.

