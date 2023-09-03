Left Menu

Changing name of opposition alliance can't hide hatred for 'Sanatan Dharma': Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:12 IST
Changing name of opposition alliance can't hide hatred for 'Sanatan Dharma': Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the INDIA coalition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', saying a mere name change of the opposition alliance cannot hide the hatred it harbours against 'Bharat' and its rich culture.

“A name change from UPA to GHAMANDIA can't hide the truth that this unholy alliance of corrupt people has not stopped hating Bharat, its rich culture and syncretic Sanatan Dharma which has been connecting the nation since ages,” the information and broadcasting minister said on X.

Thakur's reaction came after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever.

“It is not surprising that DMK or any other party of GHAMANDIA alliance nourishes so much hate against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma to the extent of equating it with 'dengue' and 'malaria' and provoking others to eradicate Sanatan Dharma,” Thakur said.

The BJP refers to the opposition INDIA bloc as 'GHAMANDIA', an alliance “full of selfishness” to further the culture of nepotism.

“GHAMANDIA represents a putrefied and highly decomposed form of secularism to the extent of breaking up society and the nation,” Thakur said.

“Such instances are glaring in GHAMANDIA-ruled states like Bihar, West Bengal, etc., where state-sponsored attacks on peaceful Ram Navami processions killed several innocent people,” he said.

“If GHAMANDIA has mistaken Sanatan, it should know that it is the soul of Bharat which even foreign invaders like Mughals could not destroy,” Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023