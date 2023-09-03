Left Menu

Assam to advertise 22,000 govt jobs in 2 months: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:26 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that 22,000 posts will be advertised within the next two months in order to recruit one lakh people in government jobs under the present BJP-led regime.

At an official function, Sarma distributed appointment letters to 514 candidates of the last Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to fill up vacancies in Class-III and Class-IV posts under various departments.

The total number of government jobs offered till date during his term as the chief minister stands at 87,402, Sarma said.

''Within a month or two, advertisements for recruitment to fill another 22,000 vacancies will be published. That will take the total number of recruitments to well above the 1-lakh promised earlier,'' he said.

The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in Assam during the campaigning of the 2021 assembly polls.

Sarma said the decision to offer one lakh jobs to unemployed youths of Assam was ratified by the state cabinet in its very first meeting in 2021, but owing to the second and third waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process got delayed.

''The recruitment process was expedited after the spread subsided and by the second anniversary celebrations of the current dispensation in the state, appointment letter distribution to around 86,000 job seekers was completed,'' he stated.

