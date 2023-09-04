"Lacks understanding principles of Sanatana Dharma": V Muraleedharan slams Udhyanidhi Stalin 

Reacting to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement that he will not take back his remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that the Tamil Nadu minister lacks understanding of the principles of Sanatana Dharma. V Muraleedharan told ANI "It means either it is his lack of understanding of the principles of Sanatana Dharma or his hatred against the ethos, culture and heritage of India that is prompting him to make such statements."

Union Minister further questioned the silence of Opposition parties on the matter. "I want to know whether DMK alliance partners support his views. Why they are silent? So, people of the country want to know Rahul Gandhi's stand on this, Congress party stand. If the Congress supports ethos, culture and heritage of India, they should not support the statement of his allies," Muraleedharan added.

After sparking a row over his Sanatana Dharma remarks, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'twisting' his statement and spreading fake news. "I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?" Udhayanishi said.

He further said that he is ready for any kind of case if filed in connection with his remark. "What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job. I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA Alliance and to divert that they are saying all this...DMK's policy is One clan, one God," he added.

Udhayanidhi on Saturday that Sanatana Dharma is against the idea of social justice and must be "eradicated". (ANI)

