Businessmen across the country being harassed by agencies : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said that central agencies are harassing businessmen across the country just as they are plaguing her family though she has never accepted ''even a single cup of tea from anybody''.

The TMC supremo, who has often blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the alleged harassment, called this ''political vendetta'' but did not name any political party. ''This will continue till the vendetta is achieved ,'' she said addressing STATECON, 2023, a real estate convention. ''Sometimes some people may disturb you. But it is not only you. Do not be weak, All businessmen are being harassed by agencies. Even my family is also harassed though I have not taken a single paisa or ever had a cup of tea from anyone in my life. This is political vendetta. If anything happens, you (businessmen) should take proper legal steps,'' she said.

Banerjee further alleged that a section of the media are trying to draw a ''bad picture'' of Bengal under political pressure by stating that there is no development and only communal riots. ''This is just the opposite of what it is in the state ... I do not know why some media with the insistence of some political parties are always defaming Bengal by saying there is no development in it and only communal riots are on. This is absolutely wrong. If you come to the field you will see that Bengal is number one in every walk of life. We are number one in ease of doing business,'' she asserted. People of other states work in Bengal and ''there is not a single instance that they are being tortured,'' Banerjee said and alleged that the media has been purchased by some people, who direct it every morning to ''defame'' Bengal. ''But I am not scared. If you can fight politically, fight with me, do not fight with Bengal, which is my mother. We (TMC) love our state,'' she said.

The Bengal chief minister welcomed builders and investors to the state and assured them of all assistance by the administration. ''If you have any problem you can complain to me. You have online options - 'Mukhomontri ke bolo' (tell the CM) and 'Duare Sarkar' (government at the doorstep). She referred to the changed land policy of the state government - from leasehold to freehold land and said the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) will be free to work under it. The government also has the land bank.

Banerjee asked the builders to employ the highly skilled construction workers of the state. The government has prepared a databank which it will hand over to them as referrals.

''We have skilled workers from Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur districts. Some builders take them abroad, but they do not have the required safety and security. These workers are our assets and I request you to bring them back. We will give you the databank and you will get trained people. There are more than 50 lakh people,'' she said.

Banerjee urged builders to construct houses for the economically challenged section of the state.

The STATECON 2023 is a real estate event aimed at showcasing the real estate opportunities in the state to top realty companies from across the country.

