Opposition alliance candidates don't stand a chance against NDA in UP: Anupriya Patel

Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel said on Monday that the opposition INDIA bloc has no existence in Uttar Pradesh and its candidates do not stand a chance in an electoral contest in the state against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

She also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will soon disintegrate like a ''house of cards''.

''Whenever the question of NDA versus INDIA arises, at least in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA's candidates will not be able to stand in front of the NDA,'' Patel said while replying to a reporter's question after attending a meeting of her party here.

Stressing that the opposition alliance has no future, Patel, whose party is a constituent of the NDA, said, ''Very soon, this alliance will disintegrate like a house of cards. Everyone (in the opposition alliance) is a leader and a contender for the prime minister's post. There is no policy for seat distribution nor is there any possibility of a harmonious (seat) distribution.'' She exuded confidence that the NDA will form the government at the Centre again after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)