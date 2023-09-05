Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Mandla and Sheopur in MP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Mandla and Sheopur districts in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and address public rallies at both the places.

The BJP is taking out the yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end.

These yatras will culminate on September 25 in state capital Bhopal with a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh'.

Shah will arrive in Mandla, located in the state's Mahakoshal region, on Tuesday afternoon and address a rally after inaugurating a leg of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a party spokesperson said.

The Union minister will later reach Sheopur in Gwalior-Chambal region where too he will address a public rally after inaugurating a Jan Ashirwad Yatra, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state ministers and other party leaders will attend the two programmes, he said, adding that Shah will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will flag off another Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Khandwa on Wednesday, he said.

The first Jan Ashirwad Yatra was flagged off by BJP national president JP Nadda from Chitrakoot in Satna district on Sunday. This yatra will pass through the state's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, party functionaries said.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched another yatra from Neemuch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a meeting of BJP workers to mark the culmination of these five mass-contact programmes on September 25 in Bhopal, party leaders said.

