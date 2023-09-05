Left Menu

Congress hails Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 09:34 IST
Congress hails Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on birth anniversary
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday hailed the contribution of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, saying that he left an indelible mark on education and philosophical thought and his ''legacy continues to guide our values''.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Today, we celebrate Teachers' Day and recall Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the great philosopher, educationist and author.'' Many of his books like 'The Hindu View of Life', 'Indian Philosophy', 'Eastern Religions and Western Thought', 'The Bhagavad Gita', 'The Dhammapada', and 'The Principal Upanishads' are evergreen classics, he noted.

''Not a political personality by any means, Radhakrishnan had been persuaded by (Jawaharlal) Nehru to be India's Ambassador to the USSR during 1949-52 when the communist conglomerate still looked upon India suspiciously. Thereafter, he was the first Vice-President of India 1952-62 and President till 1967,'' Ramesh said.

His son, the eminent historian Sarvepalli Gopal produced one of the best biographies ever written anywhere of any public figure, the Congress leader said. ''The final line in that dispassionate book has become unforgettable: 'In retirement he was determined, the freedom of silence being now his prerogative, to make no public appearances. Rather than becoming tiresome by airing his views irresponsibly on all subjects, he would cultivate the private graces and spend his time reading and writing on philosophical subjects... Finally, in the early hours of 17 April 1975, Radhakrishnan drifted out of the harbour on a silent tide','' Ramesh said.

Incidentally, his granddaughter Girija along with her former IAS spouse Viraraghavan are the most celebrated rose cultivators in India based in Kodaikanal, he said. They have dedicated half their lives to the hybridisation of roses in the subcontinent, Ramesh added. The Congress general secretary also shared a documentary on Radhakrishnan made years ago by the Films Division.

The Congress, in a post on X, said, ''On his birth anniversary, we pay tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered educator, philosopher and statesman who served as the second President of India.'' ''Leaving an indelible mark on education and philosophical thought, his legacy continues to guide our values,'' the party said. The birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023