Case against social media page admin over cyber attacks against LDF candidate's wife

Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case against the administrator of a social media page for an alleged cyber attack against the wife of the LDF candidate in the Puthuppally assembly by-election.

Manarcad police registered a case against the admin of a social media page for allegedly targeting LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas' wife Geethu.

The case was registered based on the complaint filed by Thomas's wife on September 2, police said.

Geethu, who is pregnant, had lodged the complaint with the district police chief, alleging that certain social media handles have been targeting her for campaigning for her husband. She had said that some social media handles had created videos with slanderous comments.

The social media page has posted videos alleging that the Left candidate was trying to garner votes using his pregnant wife.

Earlier, on August 28, Achu Oommen, the younger daughter of former Chief Minister Late Oommen Chandy had also approached the police over alleged cyber attacks against her.

The personal lives of candidates, their close relatives, and their assets have been the topic of discussion in some online media groups during the campaign.

Achu's brother Chandy Oommen is the Congress-UDF candidate in Puthuppally.

A bypoll is being held today in Puthuppally as the seat fell vacant on the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on July 18.

