Left Menu

Catalan leader sets tough conditions for talks on Spain's new PM

27, although his chances of winning are seen as slim as the party is a strong opponent of any concessions to separatists. Puigdemont called on Spain to respect the Catalan independence movement's legitimacy, create a mechanism to recognize and guarantee compliance with agreements reached and abandon judicial actions against the pro-independence movement.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:30 IST
Catalan leader sets tough conditions for talks on Spain's new PM

The exiled former leader of Catalonia on Tuesday said that all judicial cases targeting Catalan separatism must be dropped as a condition for his party to negotiate the support of its lawmakers for a new Spanish prime minister in parliament.

Speaking in Brussels, Puigdemont, who is a fugitive from Spanish justice, said any support from his party would require significant concessions from acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists or Spaniards will have to go to the polls once again. Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose conservative People's Party won the most votes in the July 23 election, will take the first stab at an investiture vote on Sept. 27, although his chances of winning are seen as slim as the party is a strong opponent of any concessions to separatists.

Puigdemont called on Spain to respect the Catalan independence movement's legitimacy, create a mechanism to recognize and guarantee compliance with agreements reached and abandon judicial actions against the pro-independence movement. "Be prepared for elections but also for negotiations which could end with a historic agreement," Puigdemont said. "We have not endured all these years just to save a legislature."

Catalan should also be recognized as an official language within the European Union's institutions, Puigdemont said. The seven votes of Puigdemont's Junts per Catalunya party are crucial for Sanchez's chances of earning another term. If they don't back the bid, there will likely be a repeat election in Spain.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023