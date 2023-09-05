UK finance minister Hunt says he will make budget update speech on Nov. 22
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday that he would deliver his next budget update speech to parliament on Nov. 22.
Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have so far resisted calls from members of their Conservative Party to cut taxes ahead of a national election expected in 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- their Conservative Party
- Jeremy Hunt
- Rishi Sunak
- Hunt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada to deploy military in British Columbia to tackle fast-spreading fires
Canada to deploy military in British Columbia to tackle fast-spreading fires
British foreign minister to visit China this month after delay - sources
British Foreign Secretary Cleverly to visit China this month - sources
British Columbia wildfires show signs of improvement, but long road to recovery