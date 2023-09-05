Left Menu

Ukrainian parliament approves removal of privatisation agency head

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:12 IST
Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Rustem Umerov as the Head of the State Property Fund on Tuesday, a lawmaker said, paving a way for his likely appointment as defence minister. Umerov's removal was supported by a majority of members of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app after a vote.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was dismissing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and proposed Umerov, a Crimean Tatar and ex-lawmaker, to replace him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

