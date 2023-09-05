Bharat mata ki jai: Amitabh Bachchan amid debate over 'President of Bharat' reference on G20 invite
- Country:
- India
''Bharat mata ki jai,'' megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on Tuesday as debate spiralled over a G20 dinner invitation which described Droupadi Murmu as ''President of Bharat''. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Murmu which described her position as ''President of Bharat'', leading to allegations from the Opposition that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.
Bachchan took X, formerly known as Twitter, and simply wrote, ''Bharat mata ki jai.'' He also shared a tricolour emoji with the post.
There has been no official word from the government on the issue yet.
The G20 Summit is being held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nikki who? She cares, has passion and has the heart of a servant says her Indian American friends and donors
Trump rakes up India tax issue says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power
"Africa important partner in India’s rise...": BRICS Sherpa
"I will not say that I regret anything": India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Dhaka umpiring outburst
“PM of INDIA alliance will be decided after coming to power…”: Congress Leader PL Punia