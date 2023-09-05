Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar's media advisor Amit Arya resigns citing personal reasons

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:10 IST
Haryana CM Khattar's media advisor Amit Arya resigns citing personal reasons
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's media advisor Amit Arya has resigned from his post citing personal reasons, sources said on Tuesday.

Arya submitted his resignation to the chief minister on August 30 but it is yet to be accepted, they said.

Arya was appointed to the post in 2014 after Khattar became the Chief Minister.

During his stint as Khattar's media advisor, Arya was briefly based in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

