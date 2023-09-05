Left Menu

BJP claims its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' attacked, blames Cong; oppn party says people ire on display
The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed its "Jan Ashirwad Yatra'' was attacked in Neemuch district on Tuesday evening and alleged vehicles which were part of the march were vandalized by Congress supporters.

The opposition Congress sidestepped the BJP's allegations and said the attack reflected people's anger against the ruling party and the government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

This leg of Jan Ashirwad Yatra (March for People's Blessings) was launched by Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday from Neemuch.

Alarmed by the massive public support for the yatra ahead of assembly polls, Congress supporters attacked the march in Neemuch district and vandalized vehicles, alleged state BJP president VD Sharma.

He said, "I strongly criticise this act of the Congress and we will not spare these goons. Strict legal action will be taken against them.'' Sharma alleged vandals hid behind trees and attacked the yatra and broke the vehicles which were part of the convoy in a systematic manner.

The main vehicle (rath) of the yatra along with other vehicles which were part of the convoy were attacked, claimed the BJP leader.

Asked about the BJP's allegations, state Congress Media Department chairman KK Mishra said angry people have started giving their ''blessings'' to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

''VD Sharma is venting out his personal frustration on the Congress. Such reaction from members of the public is coming due to the BJP's own sin. The CM recently distributed shoes to people, who are now returning them with love,'' Mishra quipped.

Former state Congress president Arun Yadav said protest against the yatra at Rawlikudi village under the Manasa assembly constituency was a reflection on the 18-year rule of CM Chouhan.

Farmers and local villagers gave their "blessings" to the yatra as they were angry over the proposed plan for cheetah project implementation in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary (located in Neemuch district), Yadav said in a post on social media site X while sharing a video which he claimed was of the protest.

The BJP has launched the mass outreach programme from five different locations in the state to connect with voters ahead of the year-end assembly polls.

