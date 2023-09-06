Left Menu

Colombia's top court takes over probe into former Petro aide

"The case will be assumed by a prosecutor under the Supreme Court of Justice, taking into account (Sarabia) now holds constitutional jurisdiction," the statement said. Sarabia's lawyer, Jorge Mario Gomez, on Tuesday told journalists in Bogota that neither his client nor her defense team feared the investigation.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 06-09-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 00:20 IST
Colombia's top court takes over probe into former Petro aide
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's top court will take over an investigation into President Gustavo Petro's former chief of staff after he brought her into the government as director of the department of social prosperity, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday. Laura Sarabia had resigned as Petro's chief of staff in June after prosecutors probed accusations of illegal phone intercepts of two members of domestic staff. But she was sworn in to her new role on Monday.

While prosecutors initially launched an investigation into the allegations, the case now has to move to the Supreme Court, the attorney general's office said in a statement. "The case will be assumed by a prosecutor under the Supreme Court of Justice, taking into account (Sarabia) now holds constitutional jurisdiction," the statement said.

Sarabia's lawyer, Jorge Mario Gomez, on Tuesday told journalists in Bogota that neither his client nor her defense team feared the investigation. Sarabia reported in January that some $4,000 had been taken from her apartment in northern Bogota and afterward her son's nanny was taken to the presidential palace, where she and another worker were given polygraph tests and questioned about the funds, attorney general Francisco Barbosa said in June.

Gomez said Sarabia had not ordered the polygraph tests to take place. The nanny, Marelbys Meza, who spoke to a local magazine for a cover story about the incident, has denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023