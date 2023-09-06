"Will face defeat for..." O Panneerselvam slams DMK govt amid row over Sanatan Dharma

Amid a nationwide row, erupted after Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said that DMK will face defeat in the next Assembly elections for using 'Sanatana Dharma' to divert the people from their government failure in the state. "I strongly condemn the DMK government for using 'Sanatana Dharma' to divert the people from their government failure in the state. DMK formed the government by saying 'Vidiyalai Nokki' (Towards Dawn) but they are taking people to a frustrated state. In the next election, DMK will face the defeat for sure" O Panneerselvam said in a statement.

"It is highly condemnable that DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech where he says he is to eradicate Sanatana Dharma which does not even existing now. As governments are functioning under the Indian Constitution it is unnecessary to speak about Sanathanam. DMK which speaks about equality firstly has to see whether equality is there in their party," the statement added. Earlier, while addressing a gathering of people at the 'Anti-Santana Conference', Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Coronavirus and said it could not be opposed but rather should be eradicated. "Rather than opposing Sanata, it should be eradicated," he said, adding that "the name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality."

Lashing out at the ruling party further, Panneerselvam said that DMK which speaks about equality should introspect first. The DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatana Dharma sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement.

The BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the saffron party have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai. Meanwhile, MK Stalin's son, standing by his grounds saying that he would repeat the same thing again, on Tuesday said that he is not against the Hindu religion but the Sanatana practices like caste discrimination.

On being asked about any such example of Sanatan practice, Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned the incident of President Draupadi Murmu, not being invited to the opening of Parliament. "Honourable President, Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the opening of the Parliament, that is the best current example," said Udhayanidhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)