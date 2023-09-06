Nigerian court dismisses opposition candidate Peter Obi's presidential vote challenge
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:37 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
ABUJA, Sept 6 (Reuters) -
Nigeria's presidential election court on Wednesday rejected an opposition challenge to Bola Tinubu's win in February's disputed vote, saying the petitioner, Peter Obi, had failed to prove claims of irregularities during the election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bola Tinubu's
- Nigeria
- Peter Obi
Advertisement