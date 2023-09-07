Congress chief Kharge to attend Chhattisgarh govt's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Rajnandgaon on Friday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will take part in the Chhattisgarh government's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in the state's Rajnandgaon district on Friday, officials said.

The event will be held in Thekwa village in the afternoon and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in attendance, they added.

Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will reach Swami Vivekanand Airport here at 8:30pm on Thursday and stay overnight at a resort in Nava Raipur, an official said.

''CM Baghel is scheduled to welcome Kharge at the airport. On Friday, they will head for Thekwa to participate in the Bharose ka Sammelan,'' he said.

Kharge had attended a 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Janjgir-Champa district on August 12.

Thekwa village is part of former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raman Singh's Rajnandgaon Assembly seat.

Incidentally, in the 2018 state polls, the Congress had won four out of six seats in undivided Rajnandgaon district. Raman Singh and Janata Congress Chattisgarh (J) leader Devvrat Singh had won the other two seats.

After Devvrat Singh's demise last year, the Congress had won the bypoll held in Khairagarh Assembly seat.

The Baghel government carved out Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts from Rajanandgaon.

