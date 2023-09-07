Left Menu

Congress chief Kharge to attend Chhattisgarh govt's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Rajnandgaon on Friday

On Friday, they will head for Thekwa to participate in the Bharose ka Sammelan, he said.Kharge had attended a Bharose ka Sammelan event in Janjgir-Champa district on August 12.Thekwa village is part of former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raman Singhs Rajnandgaon Assembly seat.Incidentally, in the 2018 state polls, the Congress had won four out of six seats in undivided Rajnandgaon district.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:26 IST
Congress chief Kharge to attend Chhattisgarh govt's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Rajnandgaon on Friday
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will take part in the Chhattisgarh government's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' in the state's Rajnandgaon district on Friday, officials said.

The event will be held in Thekwa village in the afternoon and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in attendance, they added.

Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will reach Swami Vivekanand Airport here at 8:30pm on Thursday and stay overnight at a resort in Nava Raipur, an official said.

''CM Baghel is scheduled to welcome Kharge at the airport. On Friday, they will head for Thekwa to participate in the Bharose ka Sammelan,'' he said.

Kharge had attended a 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Janjgir-Champa district on August 12.

Thekwa village is part of former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raman Singh's Rajnandgaon Assembly seat.

Incidentally, in the 2018 state polls, the Congress had won four out of six seats in undivided Rajnandgaon district. Raman Singh and Janata Congress Chattisgarh (J) leader Devvrat Singh had won the other two seats.

After Devvrat Singh's demise last year, the Congress had won the bypoll held in Khairagarh Assembly seat.

The Baghel government carved out Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts from Rajanandgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023