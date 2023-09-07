Left Menu

Minor ministerial reshuffle ‘likely’ in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A minor reshuffle in the West Bengal ministry is in the offing, and the files pertaining to it are with Governor C V Ananda Bose, a state minister said.

"We have already sent the documents regarding the ministerial reshuffle to the governor. It is with him," the ruling Trinamool Congress member said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last year carried out a major cabinet reshuffle by changing the portfolios of nearly half the members of the ministerial council and inducting several new faces, including Babul Supriyo, who had quit the BJP and joined the TMC in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

