BJP politicising Bharat-India matter to divert attention from real issues: Congress leader Digvijay Singh

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is politicising the India-Bharat matter because they want to divert the attention from big issues like inflation and unemployment. Digvijay Singh spoke to the media on the completion of one year of Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said, "If you say in English then it is President of India, if you say in Hindi then 'Bharat ki Rashtrapati', what is the controversy in this? They (BJP) want to bring politics in this translation game because they create new issues to divert the country's attention from the main ones like inflation and unemployment."

Further, Digvijay spoke on the Sanatana controversy going on in the country and said "'Santana Dharma' has been there from time immemorial. Earlier also there had been movements against the social malpractices in 'Sanatana Dharma'. What was Arya Samaj? It was a movement against those malpractices. Still, anybody should think before commenting on any religion." Udhayanidhi's statement drew saffron fury, with BJP leaders and seers demanding that he take back his words and tender an apology.

The BJP also linked the DMK leader's rant to the Opposition bloc INDIA, saying his words merely betrayed the anti-majoritarian mindset of the alliance. Congress leader Digvijay Singh also spoke on allegations by BJP that Congress was behind the stone pelting incident that occurred on the Jan-Ashirwad Yatra in the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district on Tuesday in which vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

"What stone-pelting missile do I have that I break their (Car) glass sitting here in Bhopal?" Digvijay Singh said. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reacted over the stone pelting incident on Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch district and said instructions were given for a probe into the matter.

CM Chouhan on Wednesday told reporters in Indore, "BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting the people's blessings. Seeing this, the Congress was frustrated, former CM Kamal Nath was already talking about stones pelting, and this (the Neemuch incident) created many doubts. Whoever has done such an incident, whoever it may be, we have given instructions for investigation and action will also be taken into it." He added, "I want to tell the Congress that they are adopting such (stone pelting) tactics, they will not get success in this. BJP is going to win with a huge majority in the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year. Madhya Pradesh's politics has been decent, don't adopt such tactics." (ANI)

