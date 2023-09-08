Left Menu

Ghosi bypoll: With margin of 22,923 votes, SP candidate strengthens lead over BJP rival

Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh strengthened his lead over his BJP rival Dara Singh Chauhan with a margin of 22,923 votes after the 17th round of counting in the Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.According to the Election Commission EC, while Singh has garnered 66,707 votes so far, Chauhan has got 43,784 votes.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:11 IST
Ghosi bypoll: With margin of 22,923 votes, SP candidate strengthens lead over BJP rival
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh strengthened his lead over his BJP rival Dara Singh Chauhan with a margin of 22,923 votes after the 17th round of counting in the Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

According to the Election Commission (EC), while Singh has garnered 66,707 votes so far, Chauhan has got 43,784 votes. There will be 34 rounds of counting.

The counting of votes for the bypoll, which is being seen as the first major electoral clash between the NDA and opposition bloc INDIA, began at 8 am.

The fate of the 10 candidates in the fray was sealed by voters on Tuesday. A voter turnout of 50.77 per cent was recorded in Ghosi, which falls under Mau district.

The Ghosi bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, from the Samajwadi Party in July. He returned to the BJP and was fielded by the party in the bypoll.

In the 2022 polls, Chauhan had defeated BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Rajbhar by a margin of 22,216 votes.

This time, Chauhan is being supported by NDA partners Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, a former SP ally.

On the other hand, some INDIA bloc constituents -- Congress, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, AAP, CPI(ML)-Liberation and Suheldev Swabhiman Party -- have extended support to Singh.

The bypoll will have no bearing on the BJP government, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the 403-member state assembly. However, its outcome could be an indicator of what is in store for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the INDIA bloc.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023