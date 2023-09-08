Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sep 10

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Niwai of Rajasthans Tonk district on Sunday. Gandhi will launch the Indira Rasoi Rural scheme of the state government and address a public meeting in Jhilai village of Niwai in Tonk district on Sunday, a party spokesperson said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:02 IST
Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sep 10
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Niwai of Rajasthan's Tonk district on Sunday. Gandhi will launch the Indira Rasoi Rural scheme of the state government and address a public meeting in Jhilai village of Niwai in Tonk district on Sunday, a party spokesperson said. He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders will also attend the event. The Indira Rasoi scheme, which provides food at Rs 8, so far has only been implemented in cities. Now, the scheme will be launched in villages also, the spokesperson added. Ahead of the public meeting, Gandhi along with her family reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023