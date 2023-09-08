Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sep 10

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Niwai of Rajasthan's Tonk district on Sunday. Gandhi will launch the Indira Rasoi Rural scheme of the state government and address a public meeting in Jhilai village of Niwai in Tonk district on Sunday, a party spokesperson said. He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders will also attend the event. The Indira Rasoi scheme, which provides food at Rs 8, so far has only been implemented in cities. Now, the scheme will be launched in villages also, the spokesperson added. Ahead of the public meeting, Gandhi along with her family reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)