UK's Sunak says progress made on India trade deal, but not there yet
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that there had been "lots of progress" on a free trade agreement with India but that it was not yet a done deal.
"Lots of progress has been made on this one, but we're not there yet", Sunak told reporters in New Delhi where he is attending the annual gathering of the Group of 20 major economies. "We can't rush it, and I won't rush it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the Group
- British
- Rishi Sunak
- India
- New Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: British photographer Normski celebrates 50 years of hip hop; Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough and more
Kerr keeps 1,500 meter gold in British hands at worlds in Budapest
Entertainment News Roundup: William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, takes on an AI chatbot; British photographer Normski celebrates 50 years of hip hop and more
British Trade Secretary to launch UK-India campaign during her G20 visit
London police interview man about British Museum thefts