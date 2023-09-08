UK's Sunak says progress made on India trade deal, but not there yet

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that there had been "lots of progress" on a free trade agreement with India but that it was not yet a done deal.

"Lots of progress has been made on this one, but we're not there yet", Sunak told reporters in New Delhi where he is attending the annual gathering of the Group of 20 major economies. "We can't rush it, and I won't rush it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)