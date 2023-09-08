Left Menu

HC reserves judgment on application seeking stay on MP Prajwal Revanna's disqualification

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 17:00 IST
HC reserves judgment on application seeking stay on MP Prajwal Revanna's disqualification
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday concluded hearing arguments on the application filed by the disqualified Member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna. The judgment was reserved and Justice K Natarajan who heard the application is expected to pronounce it either on September 11 or 12.

The election of the grandson of the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was declared null and void on September 1 by the HC, which partly allowed two election petitions that had challenged his election in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on grounds of election malpractice.

Prajwal Revanna has sought a stay on the September 1 judgment so that he can approach the Supreme Court with an appeal.

Prajwal Revanna was accused of providing false information to the Election Commission in the election affidavit filed by him by concealing the real value of properties he owned. The defeated candidate A Manju and advocate Devarajegowda had challenged his election in two separate petitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023