BJP Mahila Morcha's two-day national executive meeting in Guwahati from Saturday

The BJP Mahila Morcha's two-day national executive meeting will be held in Guwahati from Saturday.

A total of 200 office-bearers, including 60 from the Northeast, will attend the meeting.

The meeting, which is being held in the Northeast for the first time, will be attended by members from 35 states and Union territories, barring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due later this year, the Morcha's national general secretary Indu Goswami said at a press conference here. ''There will be five sessions during the meeting which will deliberate, among other things, the road map of the Mahila Morcha for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls along with its role in the forthcoming assembly elections in five states. ''The meeting will also discuss various schemes and policy initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last nine years,'' Goswami said. Former Union minister Bijoya Chakraborty will be the chief guest at the inaugural session, and it will be presided over by Morcha in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Rajya Sabha MPs P Konyak and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who has been recently appointed as national general secretary of the BJP, will also preside over separate sessions. The concluding session on Sunday will be presided over by BJP's Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also address the members. Goswami also paid her tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his 97th birth anniversary on Friday. Assam BJP Mahila Morcha president Angoorlata Deka and other senior functionaries were also present on the occasion.

