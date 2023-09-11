Sharad Pawar discusses prevailing socio-political situation with activists and experts

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Monday discussed the current ''social, economic and political situation'' in the country with activists and experts from various fields invited by him.

“Had a meeting with activists and experts from various fields and discussed increasing participation of people on changing the current conditions. A detailed discussion on the social, economic and political situation in the country,'' Pawar posted on X.

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, Ram Puniyani, Irfan Engineer, member of MKCL Farida Lambay, Saba Khan, Ulka Mahajan and Shaheen Kadri among others, he said.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, is the constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Pawar senior had targeted the Centre over action by investigating agencies against opposition leaders. He had also accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states.

In July, the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar plunged into crisis after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

