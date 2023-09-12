Left Menu

Nepal's former speaker Subas Chandra Nembang dies after suffering heart attack

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:26 IST
Nepal's former speaker Subas Chandra Nembang dies after suffering heart attack
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's former speaker and vice-chairman of the CPN-UML party Subas Chandra Nembang died of a heart attack here on Monday. He was 70.

Nembang, who was unwell for some time, died on his way to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where he was being taken after suffering a heart attack.

''Subas Chandra Nembang, the former speaker and vice chairman of CPN-UML, died on Monday at his residence after suffering a heart attack,'' a CPN-UML leader said.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda," UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba among other leaders reached the hospital to pay their final respects.

Nembang's body will be kept at the UML party headquarters at Chyasal in Lalitpur district on Wednesday and his last rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat on Thursday, party sources said.

The government has announced a public holiday on Thursday to mourn the demise of Nembang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023