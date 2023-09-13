Putin and Kim's face-to-face meeting is over -TASS
Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:10 IST
The face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is over, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.
Interfax reported the two leaders would then take part in an official lunch.
