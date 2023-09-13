Deeply saddened by loss of lives in Libya floods: Jaishankar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Libya, where thousands have lost their lives due to heavy floods.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the heavy floods in Libya. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims and with all those affected by the calamity. Express our solidarity with the people of Libya in this difficult time," Jaishankar said on X.
More than 5,100 people have lost their lives after Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many towns of eastern Libya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
