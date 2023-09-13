White House calls impeachment inquiry baseless
Updated: 13-09-2023
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced Republican plans to launch an impeachment inquiry against Democratic President Joe Biden, calling the effort baseless.
She said no evidence has been produced by Republicans against Biden as they investigate the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
