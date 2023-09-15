PM Modi greets Israel on Jewish new year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel a happy Jewish new year. ''Shana Tova! Warmest greetings on Rosh Hashanah to my friend Prime Minister @netanyahu, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the New Year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life,'' Modi said on X.

