PM Modi greets Israel on Jewish new year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel a happy Jewish new year. Shana Tova May the New Year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyones life, Modi said on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel a happy Jewish new year. ''Shana Tova! Warmest greetings on Rosh Hashanah to my friend Prime Minister @netanyahu, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the New Year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life,'' Modi said on X.
