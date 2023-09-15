"It's a hit list": BJP launches scathing attack on "INDI alliance" for boycotting journalists

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Opposition bloc - INDIA for announcing a boycott of 14 journalists. The decision to boycott 14 TV anchors was taken by the INDIA bloc's media committee on Thursday. Calling it "contempt against media," Patra said this is hatred against free journalism.

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, the BJP's national spokesperson said, "Today is the 15th of September, and today we celebrate International Democracy Day. The fact that the circular has been issued on such an important day shows that these political parties have never believed in the freedom of the media or freedom of expression, and this always reflects in their actions," he said. "Indira Gandhi had declared an emergency, the Black Day of India. The way journalists were treated during that phase was brutal. Thousands of young journalists were punished during the time of emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). Similar was the situation under the Rajiv Gandhi government. The Gandhi family has never believed in freedom of expression," he said.

Further, slamming the INDIA bloc for releasing the list, Patra said that "by releasing this boycott list, they have put the lives of these journalists in danger." Patra said, "This is not a boycott list, but this is a target list. They are going to file an FIR against these journalists. They will harass these journalists," he said. Who will take responsibility for any of your party workers who attack these journalists?" he added. "This was a hit job, done by a hit list released by the Congress party and the 'INDI alliance'," he said.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, "When Rahul Gandhi goes to foreign countries and criticises the Indian government, saying that there is no democracy in India, I want to tell him that this very freedom that you are getting by criticising India on foreign soil is freedom. You can freely say anything, and the media shows it. This is freedom," he asserted. He further said, "How many journalists will you block? If the BJP had come up with this decision, they would have gone out on a candle march. Now all of them are keeping quiet."

Taking to X, Chairman of the Media & Publicity Dept for Congress, Pawan Khera on Thursday said, "Hate shops are decorated on some channels every day from 5 pm onwards. We will not become customers of the market of hate. Our aim is 'Hate Free India'. With a heavy heart, it was decided not to participate in the shows and events of some anchors. We have been fighting against unrestrained comments, fake news etc. against our leaders and will continue to fight but will not allow hatred to spread in the society. Hate will end, love will win." The list, shared by leaders of the INDIA bloc contains the names of 14 news anchors. (ANI)

