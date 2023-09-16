NSUI releases manifesto for DUSU elections 

National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. "The NSUI manifesto has given priority to the basic issues of the students. 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, no fee hike, providing hostels, and 24x7 free access to the library are the key agenda items. Apart from this, it has also promised to provide freedom to the students from the goonda raj of the ABVP," an official statement issued by the student wing said.

NSUI also announced the names of the candidates for the DUSU elections. "On behalf of NSUI, Hitesh Gulia has been made the candidate for the post of President; Abhi Dahiya for the post of Vice President; Yakshna Sharma for the post of Secretary; and Shubham Kumar for the post of Joint Secretary," the statement said.

On the occasion, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said, "Students are the future of this country; hence, students' issues have always been our priority. We want to make Delhi University the best university in the country, and keeping this in mind, we have prepared our manifesto. Priority has been given to infrastructure and active placement cells." "To take forward the slogan "Judega Vidyarthi, Jeetega India," we promise to provide free metro passes to all students, a reduction in mandatory fees, and 247 library and railway reservation counter facilities in all colleges," he added.

The DUSU elections will be conducted on September 22, 2023, and the timing of voting for day classes is 8.30 am to 1 pm while the voting for the evening classes will begin at 3 pm and end at 7.30 pm. The counting of votes date, time, and venue will be announced later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)