US sees some 'limited' signs of opening on military talks with China -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States saw some "limited" signs that China may allow some communications between the countries' militaries during 12 hours of talks between senior diplomats in Malta this weekend, according to a senior Biden administration official.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also raised concerns over China's assistance to Russia and recent actions by Beijing in the Taiwan Strait during his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Strait
- Malta
- Wang Yi
- The United States
- White House
- Beijing
- Taiwan
- Biden
- Chinese
- China
- Russia
- Jake Sullivan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands evacuated, flights cancelled as Taiwan girds for Typhoon Haikui
With DeSantis absent, Biden surveys storm damage in Florida
Typhoon Haikui prompts Taiwan to evacuate thousands, cancel flights
Aspiring Taiwan presidential candidate Terry Gou resigns from board of Apple supplier Foxconn
Taiwan suspends work, transport and classes as island braces for arrival of Typhoon Haikui