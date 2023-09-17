US sees some 'limited' signs of opening on military talks with China -official

The United States saw some "limited" signs that China may allow some communications between the countries' militaries during 12 hours of talks between senior diplomats in Malta this weekend, according to a senior Biden administration official.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also raised concerns over China's assistance to Russia and recent actions by Beijing in the Taiwan Strait during his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the official said.

