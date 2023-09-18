Left Menu

Sheep, goats cannot fight lion: CM Shinde on opposition targetting PM Modi

A lion is always a lion and he would rule the jungle. When asked about the opposition parties coming together to challenge the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Shiv Sena leader said, The opposition only thinks about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 08:54 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said opposition parties only think about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi but ''sheep and goats'' cannot put up a fight against a lion in a jungle.

Speaking to a Hindi news channel from Shrinagar, Shinde said, "I will not call opposition vultures but sheep and goats cannot come together to put up a fight against a lion in a jungle. A lion is always a lion and he would rule the jungle." When asked about the opposition parties coming together to challenge the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Shiv Sena leader said, "The opposition only thinks about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I do not see anywhere the opposition is putting up a fight." Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh which elects 80 parliamentarians.

Commenting on the status of the National Democratic Alliance in Maharashtra, Shinde said, "After Ajit Pawar decided to join us, my government (BJP-Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) enjoys the support of 215 plus MLAs. There is no threat to the government." Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, "We are doing work for the people. People will decide whether they want someone who works for them or the one who merely sits at home." Queried on the allegation that the Enforcement Directorate is being used to target leaders from the opposition camp, Shinde said, "The ED takes action against those who are suspected to have indulged in corrupt practices. It does not harass anyone just like that."

