Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Israel from February 25 to 26, as disclosed by official sources on Monday. The visit, anticipated to bolster diplomatic and economic ties, was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing a conference attended by the Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, Netanyahu confirmed Modi's upcoming visit, highlighting the significance of the Indian leader's presence. He emphasized the 'tremendous alliance' between Israel and India.

Netanyahu pointed to India's vast population and power, stating that the visit presents opportunities for expanded cooperation between the two countries, which already share a robust economic and political relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)