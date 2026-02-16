Left Menu

Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel from February 25 to 26. The announcement was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a conference. The visit aims to strengthen the strategic alliance between the two nations through discussions on various cooperation avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:03 IST
Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to Israel
Visit
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Israel from February 25 to 26, as disclosed by official sources on Monday. The visit, anticipated to bolster diplomatic and economic ties, was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing a conference attended by the Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, Netanyahu confirmed Modi's upcoming visit, highlighting the significance of the Indian leader's presence. He emphasized the 'tremendous alliance' between Israel and India.

Netanyahu pointed to India's vast population and power, stating that the visit presents opportunities for expanded cooperation between the two countries, which already share a robust economic and political relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026