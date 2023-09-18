Left Menu

Ajit Pawar demands 33 pc reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday sought 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies on the lines of local bodies. 

18-09-2023
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday sought 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies on the lines of local bodies. During his speech at the annual general meeting of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank he stated, "The special session of Parliament commenced today, and during that session, we put forth a demand for a 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, similar to the reservation already in place for women in local bodies. Our demand is rooted in the belief that women should have equal opportunities, not just to cast votes but also to participate actively in governance."

Pawar also highlighted that globally, women are being provided with equal opportunities, emphasizing that countries that have not offered these opportunities to women have lagged behind. He specifically mentioned Pakistan and Bangladesh as examples of countries that have not granted such opportunities. He remarked, "We must propel women forward, which is why we are pushing for 33 per cent reservations."

Furthermore, he stressed that those aspiring to contest elections should not assume that their constituencies will automatically be reserved for women. He emphasized that change is inevitable in this regard. Pawar also addressed the issue of declining prices of onions and tomatoes, mentioning that the state government would make decisions on this matter.

Regarding the cooperative sector, he emphasized the need for long-term thinking to ensure the survival of institutions. He cautioned against depleting resources through excessive giveaways, as it could lead to economic instability. Expressing concern about the deficiency in monsoon rains, he expressed hope that the state may get rain in September and October.

However, he acknowledged that the delayed rains had already damaged kharif crops and said that the state government's decision to provide crop insurance to farmers at a nominal cost and the increased number of beneficiaries, which now stands at 1.7 crore farmers, compared to the previous figure of around 90 lakh. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with insurance companies regarding crop damage due to inadequate rainfall. (ANI)

