"I feel elevated...": LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary at special session of parliament 

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, on Tuesday said that he felt elevated after having had the opportunity to address the members of the parliament. Speaking at the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moving to the new building, LoP Chowdhary said, "Having seized this opportunity, without making any compunction and without mincing any word, I must state that I feel elevated and elated of having stood in this podium which had witnessed a caravan of historical episode and numerous momentous events in the midst of the galaxy of luminaries who had racked up their brains and burned the midnight oil to frame the Constitution of India in this august House which was called the Constituent Assembly."

"On January 2, 1974, the objective resolution was adopted here which was proposed by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehruji, inspired the shaping of our constitution. From the colonial past to independent India, we have observed the transition of the destiny of this great country, named after 'India'. The 389 members of the parliament discussed among themselves for two years, 11 months and 19 days and produced the world's largest constitution led by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the father of the constitution", he added. Speaking further, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "We have been gifted with 395 articles, 22 parts and eight schedules. Naturally, the central hall is historical. It would not be known for simply its architect of the blender but for its illustrious legacy".

"Our ability to attain developed nation status by 2047, hinges on the active involvement of our citizens and their unwavering dedication. The groundwork laid in the formative years of our nationhood and also the subsequent years has empowered us significantly. However, we have been confronted with intricate challenges that require immediate attention and resolution as we progress towards this objective", he added. LoP Chowdhury said, "I do not have any idea how a country is recognised as a developed nation'. But among all the developed nations, one key determinant is always followed, and that is the human development index. As far as that is concerned, India has been lagging behind. Disconcerting reports have revealed that 10% of India's population controls 77% of the total wealth. In 2017, a staggering report showed that 73% of the wealth generated has reportedly gravitated towards the wealthiest 1% while a staggering 670 million Indian constituting the poorest saw their wealth increase by merely one per cent".

"This disparity poses a crucial challenge in ensuring that people living below poverty lines have access to fundamental necessities- Food, shelter and healthcare which are a pre-requisite for advancing towards developed nation", Chowdhary added. Speaking on the country's economic growth, he added, "...High unemployment rates pose a significant hurdle to leveraging this demographic advantage...It is essential to enable India's youthful population to contribute substantially to the country's economic growth and development. Despite India being the world's highest economy, our per capita GDP falls far behind that of developed nations. Tackling this economic growth challenge requires pro-growth government policies, mentoring low inflation, reducing interest rates, alleviating unemployment, fostering a skilled workforce, bolstering purchasing power, stimulating demand, and enhancing the healthcare and education sector..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the joint session of the parliament. "Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian. Whatever reforms are made here, Indian aspiration should be our priority. Can anyone ever make a big picture on a small canvas? Just as we cannot make a big picture on a small canvas, in the same way, if we cannot enlarge the canvas of our thinking, we will not be able to paint a picture of a grand India", PM Modi said.

Speaking on the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), he said, "...In the 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India will have to work on a larger canvas. The time for us to get caught up in smaller issues is over. First of all, we will have to meet the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat...It is the need of the hour, it is everyone's duty. Parties do not come in its way. Sirf Dil chahiye, desh ke liye chahiye (one only needs a heart, for the country)". Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi also spoke at the joint session ahead of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moving to the new building.

Maneka Gandhi said, "This is a historic day today and I am proud to be a part of this historic moment. We are going to a New Building and hopefully, this grand edifice will reflect the aspirations of a new Bharat. Today, I have been entrusted with the responsibility of addressing this esteemed assembly as the most senior parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha... I have spent most of my adult life in this institution and I have seen seven Prime Ministers and the shaping of grand history." The lawmakers of both houses will hold a sitting in the new parliament building later today, which was inaugurated by PM Modi, earlier this year. (ANI)

