Rajasthan: Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Nokha Nadi Chauru, offers prayers
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday visited Nokha Nadi Chauru, the birthplace of local deity Dhanna Bhagat, in Rajasthan's Dudu district.
The vice president offered prayers at the temple, said a statement.
Dhankhar also interacted with the people present there and urged them to take inspiration from Bhagat.
"Bhagat ji's work in the society is unmatched, we should take inspiration from him," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhankhar
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Bhagat
- Rajasthan
- Nokha Nadi Chauru
- Dhanna Bhagat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vice President Dhankhar congratulates 'Bharat' for successful G20 Summit
People floating anti-national narrative can go to Europe if there are no takers here: VP Dhankhar
VP Dhankhar inaugurates renovated library of Indian Council of World Affairs
Saying we will not discuss 'one nation one election' is undemocratic: VP Dhankhar
Pained to see few people can't digest India's progress: Jagdeep Dhankhar