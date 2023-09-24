"Vande Bharat train is safe, high-speed...": Union Minister L Murugan

Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging off nine new Vande Bharat trains adding that it is a safe, high-speed, and hygienic trains. "It is a historic occasion because today the Vande Bharat Train was launched from Tirunelveli to Chennai and Vijayawada to Chennai. People may get facilities, and they can reach Chennai fast," Murugan said.

He further said that it is a safe, high-speed, and hygienic train. "The speciality of these trains is that they are manufactured in India. I thank our Prime Minister and Railway Minister for giving this train to Southern Tamil Nadu," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains, and said that the speed and scale of infrastructure development are matching with aspirations of 140 crore Indians. "The speed and scale of infrastructure development are matching with the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Today people of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat will get the facility of Vande Bharat Express trains. These new Vande Bharat Express trains depict the new energy of the country," PM Modi said while speaking at the launch of new trains.

PM Modi said that 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are already running, now nine more will be added to them. "The popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising. Over 1,11,00,000 crore passengers have already travelled on them," he added.

The launch of these trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 these states, a PMO statement said earlier. The new trains are Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat train is an initiative of the government under PM Modi's vision of 'Make in India'. (ANI)

