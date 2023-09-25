Left Menu

Will decide by month-end on possibly working with Congress, says Y S Sharmila

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:31 IST
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

YSR Telangana Party founder Y S Sharmila on Monday said any possibility of working with the Congress will be finalised by the end of this month.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a meeting with senior functionaries and workers of the party and discussed various aspects in connection with the upcoming Telangana State Assembly elections, a press release said.

''The YSR Telangana Party chief stated that any possibility of working with the Congress will be finalised by the end of September, as the notification (for the assembly polls) timing is fast nearing. If no alliance fructifies, then the party will contest in all 119 Constituencies,” the release said.

Sharmila also said she would tour across all assembly segments starting October second week.

In today's meeting, the party chief assured the workers that their efforts will be recognised and their interests will be protected, the release added.

It was speculated that Sharmila would formally meet AICC leaders during the recently held Congress Working Committee meeting here a few days ago.

She earlier said that her discussions with Congress party on working together or a possible merger have come to a final stage. She had also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

