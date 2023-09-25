Left Menu

Passage of women's reservation bill win for democracy and BJP's ideology too: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:06 IST
Passage of women's reservation bill win for democracy and BJP's ideology too: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that without appropriate participation of women in politics, one cannot talk about inclusive society and democratic integration.

Addressing a BJP event after unveiling a statue of its ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary here, Modi said the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament is not only a win for democracy but also of the party's ideology.

He said his government in its nine years has worked on Upadhyaya's philosophy of ''integral humanism'' and ''antyodaya'' (uplift of the most downtrodden) by working to ensure that its welfare schemes reach every needy without any discrimination, ruling out any appeasement and selfish interest.

Our ''seva abhiyaan'' (service campaign) is a big means of social justice and this is what is true secularism, he said.

For long, public resources were used for personal interests, he said in a jibe at political rivals, stressing that personal resources should be used to open the door of the country's development.

He emphasised on promoting indigenous products to make his point. In a post on X earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to Upadhyaya and said he was dedicated to serving the country for all his life and his personality and work will always inspire people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023