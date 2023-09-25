Passage of women's reservation bill win for democracy and BJP's ideology too: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that without appropriate participation of women in politics, one cannot talk about inclusive society and democratic integration.

Addressing a BJP event after unveiling a statue of its ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary here, Modi said the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament is not only a win for democracy but also of the party's ideology.

He said his government in its nine years has worked on Upadhyaya's philosophy of ''integral humanism'' and ''antyodaya'' (uplift of the most downtrodden) by working to ensure that its welfare schemes reach every needy without any discrimination, ruling out any appeasement and selfish interest.

Our ''seva abhiyaan'' (service campaign) is a big means of social justice and this is what is true secularism, he said.

For long, public resources were used for personal interests, he said in a jibe at political rivals, stressing that personal resources should be used to open the door of the country's development.

He emphasised on promoting indigenous products to make his point. In a post on X earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to Upadhyaya and said he was dedicated to serving the country for all his life and his personality and work will always inspire people.

