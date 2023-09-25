Left Menu

Benjamin Yepthomi new president of BJP Nagaland unit

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:00 IST
Benjamin Yepthomi new president of BJP Nagaland unit
  • Country:
  • India

Benjamin Yepthomi was on Monday appointed the new president of the BJP Nagaland unit with immediate effect, a party official said.

Yepthomi, 45, replaces Temjen Imna Along as the new BJP Nagaland unit president.

''BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Benjamin Yapthomi, as state president of Nagaland, BJP,'' stated an appointment order issued by BJP National general secretary and headquarters in charge, Arjun Singh on Monday.

Yepthomi has held various posts in the party organization. After serving the party as the state BJYM president for two consecutive terms he was made the vice president of BJP Nagaland in 2022.

Taking to X, Yepthomi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh for giving him the responsibility to serve as the state BJP president.

''It is an honour and a privilege to continue serving the world's largest political party and the people,'' he wrote.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and outgoing BJP state president and minister Temjen Imna Along congratulated Yepthomi for being the new BJP president of the state.

Extending hearty congratulations, Rio on his X handle wished him a successful tenure.

Rio also extended good wishes for further success to the outgoing president Along.

Deputy CM and BJP Legislature Party leader, Y Patton said that Yepthomi has served the party holding various positions and is a hardworking karyakarta.

Patton expressed hope that with his vast knowledge of party affairs, his organizational skills and experience, Yepthomi would lead the party to greater heights.

Outgoing president Along congratulated Yepthomi and said, ''Your vision and commitment will take BJP Nagaland to greater heights.'' He wished him a successful tenure ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023